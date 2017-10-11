Town hall meeting held for local veterans

Representatives from various departments of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs were on hand to discuss the wide range of benefits available for veterans at a Town Hall meeting Oct. 5 at the Randolph County Development Center.

The event was hosted by the John J. Pershing Veteran Administration of Poplar Bluff, yet, featured several representatives from Little Rock and throughout the U.S.

In addition to numerous informational booths outlining in detail the availability of veteran benefits, free flu shots were given, in addition to, a question/answer session held in the development center auditorium.

