Superintendent talks security, school/millage proposal

POCAHONTAS – Pocahontas School District Superintendent Daryl Blaxton was special guest at last Thursday’s monthly Randolph County Chamber of Commerce meeting at the Old Courthouse in which he answered further questions about the new elementary school and millage proposal for the chamber board.

The Pocahontas School District is currently seeking an additional 3.44 mills in order to build the new elementary school on Highway 90 due to vastlyaged current facilities and ever-increasing student enrollment. The District is currently at 29.37 mills, which is the sixth lowest in the state, and with the proposed increase, would still rank the 22nd lowest out of the 269 school districts in the state.

