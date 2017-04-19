Strings of lights added to downtown Pocahontas

POCAHONTAS- The historic square in downtown Pocahontas recently received an added addition to its already many attractive features with lights being placed over Marr Street.

Downtown Pocahontas, specifically the Marr Street area, was recently approved by the Pocahontas City Council to be officially known as the Arts and Entertainment District, or “NoMa”- for North Marr. In effort to add to the project and provide aesthetic improvements, Dr. Pat Carroll, DDS of the Lesmeister Guesthouse donated the lights, which are on a photocell and only burn at night.

