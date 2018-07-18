Some property owners to receive reappraisal assessment letters

Many property owners in Randolph County may have received “Notices of Change in Assessment” letters in the mail this week as the assessor’s office sent out the first of the notices on Monday. Randolph County Tax Assessor Stacy Ingram said in

Thursday night’s monthly quorum court meeting that due to the recently completed 2018 countywide reappraisal project that’s been ongoing since January 2014, some county property owners would be seeing the letters very soon. However, the Notice of Change in Assessment letter will be mailed “only” to owners of each parcel of property that experiences an increase in its new appraised value resulting from the current reappraisal project. Letters will not be mailed if the appraised value decreases or remains the same.

