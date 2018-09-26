Smithee talks state highway funding

Star Herald Staff WALNUT RIDGE—ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee was guest speaker at Thursday’s monthly NEARIFA meeting at the Lawrence County Meeting Room where he discussed funding issues regarding the Arkansas Department of Transportation and, more specifically, the highway system.

Smithee, who’s been with ARDOT over 30 years, said they’re ran by the Arkansas Highway Commission and their primary funding comes through gas and fuel taxes. “Probably the biggest topic that I talk to folks about is the fact that we ‘don’t do very well,’” Smithee said. “We can each pick a highway or a group of highways that’s just not in very good condition these days. It’s under funded… We are absolutely an organization that, in most of my career, has been trained to operate on that beer budget on a champagne taste. You’ve heard statistics, I’m sure, but it’s those simple statistical numbers.

