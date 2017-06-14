Shawn Seagraves and family honored as Randolph County’s Farm Family of the Year

Shawn and Anita Seagraves have been chosen to represent Randolph County as Farm Family of the Year. Seagraves Farms, which also includes four children, Kalie, 17, Austin, 14, Colton 12 and Prairie born June 1, 2017. The family operates a cattle and poultry farm on Hwy. 93, raising registered Hereford cattle and crossbreed cattle.

They own and operate two poultry houses containing laying hens supplying eggs for the Peco Hatchery in Pocahontas. The farm also produces hay for their cattle operation. The entire family is engaged in the farming operation. District judges were at the farm on June 12 and the winners will be announced soon.

