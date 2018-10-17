Sgt. Robert Bemis will be guest speaker at fall Law Enforcement Graduation

BRTC Law Enforcement Training Academy (LETA) Director Steve Shults is pleased to announce the guest speaker for the Fall 2018 LETA graduation will retired Pennsylvania State Police senior trainer and former Marine Robert Bemis.

In March 2015, Sergeant Robert Bemis was responding to a vehicle fire on I-81 in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, when a passing vehicle hit Sergeant Bemis’ police cruiser, throwing him into the air. He endured multiple surgeries and spent two years in rehabilitation before retiring from the state police in January of 2017. Today, he continues to serve as a senior trainer with the Pennsylvania State Police. Bemis was a state trooper for 24 years. Prior to this service, he spent 6 years in the U. S. Marines, even providing security for President Ronald Reagan’s helicopter, Marine One.

