School board election dates to change beginning in 2018

POCAHONTAS- The Pocahontas School District Board of Directors discussed upcoming changes in school board election dates in Monday night’s monthly meeting at the PJHS library in which the elections will be held at the same time as general or primary elections beginning in 2018.

The bill, which the House approved in March, will move the annual school board election to either May or November of each year. In non-election years, it will be held on the equivalent dates. Law-makers believe the voter turnout for school elections will be higher if they coincide with general or primary elections and under current law, the annual school elections may be held on the first Tuesday following the first Monday in November or on the third Tuesday in September. With the new law signed into effect by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, school boards may now choose to have their elections in May or in November when the general elections are held.

