School Board approves location of special election

POCAHONTAS – In a special-called meeting on Tuesday, June 5, the Pocahontas School Board of Directors approved the hire/transfer of several positions as well as approved the voting locations for the special school board election to be held on August 14 for the new school millage.

The Board approved a motion for early voting to be held at First Baptist Church and regular voting to be held at Black River Technical College. In employment, the Board approved the hiring of Seth Wellsted as new fourth grade math and science teacher and both Stephanie Robinett and Sandra Bryant to be employed in the NSL Camp this summer.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/