School Board approves financial report, budget, minority recruitment plan

POCAHONTAS—The Pocahontas School Board approved their end of year financial report and 2019 budget during a special-called meeting on Thursday in the district administration building. They would also approve their annual ADE minority teacher and administrator recruitment plan.

Pocahontas School District Superintendent Daryl Blaxton said they have more moving parts in this budget projection than they’ve ever had before. He noted that last year the growth assessment went from $136 million to $159 million and he thinks that in 2019 it will be in the $165 million range. He added, as well, that along with the new growth in assessment, the district has the new millage addition and that student enrollment continues to grow.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/