Runoffs in Sheriff and Mayor races; county to become wet

According to the unofficial general election returns from the Randolph County Clerk, a runoff election will be held for the Randolph County Sheriff’s race and the Pocahontas Mayoral race. The runoff election will be held Dec. 4.

Randolph County will also become wet as voters approved the Wet/Dry option to allow the sale of alcohol in the county with 57.11 percent of the vote. The tally was 3,230 for and 2,428 against.

