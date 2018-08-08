Roof blown off during Monday’s storm

A.I.D. Temporary Services’ roof is shown next to their location on Commerce Drive in east Pocahontas after being completely blown off during Monday afternoon’s severe storm. While no injuries were reported, staff from A.I.D. said heavy rainfall was coming directly into the building but they were able to get everyone out safely. Randolph County OEM Coordinator Bo Graham said this was the only major structural damage reported but that the high winds blew several trees and limbs down throughout Pocahontas as well as knocked out several power lines. He said the power was fully restored at 9:00 p.m. Monday night..

