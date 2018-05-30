Residents observe Memorial Day with special ceremony

Randolph Memorial Gardens was the site of a special ceremony held Monday in observance of Memorial Day featuring guest speaker Dennis McCarty.

McCarty, minister of the Pyburn Street Church of Christ in Pocahontas and retired Chaplain Lieutenant Colonel U.S. Air Force, spoke of the importance Memorial Day represents and stated, “I appreciate the distinction between Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day. On Veteran’s Day, we recognize all veterans – living, dead, past, present, and even future.

