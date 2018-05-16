Redoing of pier not to affect bridge timeline

POCAHONTAS – As work continues on the new Highway 67 Black River Bridge, recently, due to water infiltration into one of the piers, the pier is having to be removed and replaced. According to engineers, however, it is not expected to affect the projected completion date of late 2018.

The new Black River Bridge has 28 individual “bents,” utilizing multiple types of construction/ design methods. The bent in question, which will be replaced, is bent 21 on the northwest side of Black River

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/