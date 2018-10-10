Ravenden Springs sees redoing of water tower

RAVENDEN SPRINGS—Work began Thursday morning on a one-month project that will see the complete refurbishment of the water tower at Ravenden Springs upon receiving $250,000 in grant funds.

Ravenden Springs Mayor John Cochran said the City was finally able to receive the grant money after about three years worth of trying. The 145-foot tower, which has been in operation since 1981, will receive a new paint job inside and out as well as all new stand pipes, grates and screens. Cochran said the tower will be painted white and black and that he’s working on having an American flag painted at the top as well.

