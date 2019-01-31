Randolph County Right to Life holds annual march

The Randolph County Right to Life held its annual March for Life on Jan. 26.

A group of supporters carrying signs and posters marched along Hwy. 67 from Riverfront Park to Overlook Park where they held a brief program at the flagpole.

Terry Miller, pastor of First Assembly of God Church in Pocahontas spoke to the group about the need to remain vigilant in the fight against abortion.

“Life is sacred. None of us has the right to take away something that only God can give.,” Miller said. “If God is the author of life then it doesn’t matter if we’re the parents, society or the government or the highest court in the land we don’t have the right to take away that gift that God has given.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/