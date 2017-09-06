Randolph County recognized at 2017 State OEM Conference

ROGERS- Randolph County Judge David Jansen and County OEM Director Bo Graham were presented with a Special Service Award to Randolph County in recognition of the County’s “life-saving preparedness and response during the early May 2017 Pocahontas flood” by the National Weather Service at the 2017 State OEM Conference held at Embassy Suites in Rogers, Ark. last week.

Graham (who began the County OEM program in February 2016) and Jansen taught two breakout sessions at the event which was attended by OEM directors, public officials, and numerous other agencies and individuals from all across the state who were interested in seeing how Randolph County handled the flood disaster. The National Weather Service had invited Jansen and Graham to speak at their Little Rock headquarters last month in which they spoke about their response and preparedness to the disaster and how vitally important the communication aspect of it was.

