Randolph County Founders Day Celebration this weekend

The 2018 Founders Day Celebration will be held Friday and Saturday May 4 and 5 in downtown Pocahontas. Friday evening will feature a free barbecue dinner at 6 p.m. on West Everett Street.

Also on Friday The Miss Pocahontas pageant will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Rendezvous event Center at 106 West Everett Street. Registration deadline is May 3. Also on Friday a Salt and Pepper shakers display will be at the Randolph County Heritage Museum at 106 East Everett Street.

At 7 p.m. the presentation of Heritage Awards will be given at the Rendezvous Event Center.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/