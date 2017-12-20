Quorum Court passes 2018 budget; gives employees 3.5 % raise

POCAHONTAS - The Randolph County Quorum Court approved an ordinance establishing the annual operating budget for the 2018 calendar year during Thursday night’s monthly meeting at the courthouse.

Randolph County Judge David Jansen thanked the budget committee for their hard work and noted that the County gave a 3.5 percent raise to County employees with a 3.66 percent increase in County insurance.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/