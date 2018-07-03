Program teaches emergency preparedness to students

POCAHONTAS – Several local first responders met with Pocahontas and Maynard High School students at the Pocahontas Community Center Monday, June 25, to train them on disaster emergency preparedness and initialize OEM youth councils to conduct training activities throughout the coming school year.

The Arkansas Office of Emergency Management recently began a new program aimed at establishing special youth councils in school districts throughout the state who are trained to teach other students on the basic principles of emergency preparedness. Randolph County is only the second county in the state to meet and set up the program in its local schools.

