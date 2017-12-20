Program offers flexibility, opportunities for students

POCAHONTAS- In effort to help every student succeed to their full potential, the Pocahontas School District offers a special program called Alternative “AE” Classroom which helps certain students achieve their academic goals on an individualized basis.

While the district has had a form of the program for several years, AE (Alternative Education) Classroom Teacher Facilitator Melba Henderson started the program at the high school during the 2016-17 school year and said that their main goal is to ultimately help every student be successful. Alternative learning is a classroom where the teachers work with students who struggle to be successful in a traditional classroom setting.

