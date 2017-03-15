Proclamation to define art and entertainment district

POCAHONTAS- The Pocahontas City Council approved the drafting of a proclamation to name a part of the downtown area of Pocahontas as “The North Marr Art and Entertainment District” during Tuesday night’s meeting at City Hall.

Linda Bowlin of Pocahontas addressed the Council concerning art in the area and stressed that she believes a defined district would add to the vitality and the activities in town. The Council was excited about the project and unanimously approved the drafting of a proclamation by Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story to name the district the North Marr Arts & Entertain District.

