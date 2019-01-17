Post office receives chemical scare, sending several to area hospitals

POCAHONTASThe Pocahontas Post Office was evacuated shortly before 9:00 a.m. Friday, January 11, due to several USPS employees experiencing respiratory distress.

According to Amanda McMurrey, Postal Inspector/Public Information Officer for the Fort Worth Division, out of an abundance of caution, the employees were decontaminated and then taken to area hospitals for observation. At approximately 2:00 p.m., she said HazMat and Postal Inspectors identified the substance as a selfdefense spray provided to carriers to defend themselves against dogs.

“With over 6,000 bites annually sustained by US Postal Carriers, the Postal Service provides this spray to fend off dog attacks,” McMurrey said in an issued statement. “The chemical is non-hazardous, but is an irritant. The spray deployed inadvertently and caused the irritation to breathing and mucus membranes. Once the substance was identified, USPS operations resumed.”

