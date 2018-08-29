Pocahontas Schools backpack program kicks off

Weekends without hunger is the goal of the Pocahontas Public School’s Backpack Program. When students leave school for the weekend, the last thing they should have to worry about is how they are going to get their next meal. The Backpack Program provides children who don’t have enough to eat with nutritious, easy-to-prepare food at times when other resources are not available. Backpacks are distributed every Friday so that children have meals for the weekend.

Backpacks are also distributed before school holidays when students will be home for several days. Everything about the Backpack Program is volunteer. Volunteers purchase or collect donated items. Volunteers pack the backpacks prior to Friday. Financial support is volunteer. Financial support is critical to the success of the program. The program receives no Federal or State funding. At least one local business donates each month through employee payroll deduction.

