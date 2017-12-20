Pocahontas School Board takes look at 10-year facilities plan

POCAHONTAS- The Pocahontas School District Board of Directors studied the new 10-year facilities plan during Monday night’s monthly meeting at the PJHS Library in preparation for it’s full submission to the public in the January meeting.

District Superintendent Daryl Blaxton presented a detailed PowerPoint presentation to the Board which discussed the plans for the new elementary school project as well as the new high school project in the works due to the area’s recent growth. He noted that the plan is based on the State’s Program of Requirements which basically calculates what’s needed in facilities regarding student population and age of the buildings. The planning factors specifically look at the conditions of the buildings and the suitability needs as far as the number of students and amount of space needed.

