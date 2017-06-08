Pocahontas School Board hires new junior high principal

POCAHONTAS- The Pocahontas School District Board of Directors held a special-called meeting Thursday, June 1, in which they voted to approve a recommendation for the hire of a new junior high principal.

Mack Skelton comes from the Jonesboro School District and will replace current principal, Brent Miller, as the new principal at PJHS. Miller has taken a position with the Arkansas Department of Education in Little Rock. Skelton, 36, has 12 years experience in teaching and is a P-12 licensed administrator with his Specialist degree in Educational Leadership.

In other new hires, the Board hired Whitney Crutcher as a secondary English teacher at Pocahontas High School. Crutcher has served as the District’s college and career coach for the last two years. The Board also hired Whitney Rose as assistant band director at PHS as well as Kim Blanchard as a seventh and eighth grade English teacher at PJHS.

