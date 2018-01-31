Pocahontas School Board discusses need for additional teachers

POCAHONTAS- In a special-called meeting last Thursday, January 25, the Pocahontas School Board discussed the need for seven additional teachers for the upcoming year.

The district saw an enrollment increase of 153 students just this year and with the new elementary school and high school facilities planned for the near future, the Board is beginning to make preparations regarding staff. They will find out in May if they receive state funding for the new elementary school. The Board approved a motion to start posting the new positions the following day, January 26 and District Superintendent Daryl Blaxton said he may be able to start having some recommendations for the Board as early as February.

