Pocahontas School Board approves 10 year facilities plan

POCAHONTAS- During Monday night’s monthly school board meeting, the Board approved the final copy of the 2018 10 year facilities plan for submission to the Arkansas Department of Education.

Superintendent Daryl Blaxton went over the plan, which addresses the new elementary school as well as the additions to the high school. The plan, which will be uploaded and submitted by February 1, 2018, addressed the following:

•Updated district, school and condition survey information • The board resolution approving the master plan

