Pocahontas hires new superintendent

POCAHONTASDuring a special-called board meeting last Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 23, the Pocahontas School Board of Directors unanimously approved the hire of Jerry Martens, assistant district superintendent for the Monticello School District, as the new Pocahontas district superintendent on a twoyear contract beginning July 1, 2019.

“Mr. Martens was chosen from a candidate pool of 11 applicants,” said Pocahontas School Board President Gary Cole in a released statement. “His selection was based strongly upon his 17 years experience including four as an assistant superintendent as well as excellent recommendations from respected educational leaders at the district, regional and state levels. We welcome he and his family to our community and look forward to working with him.”

Martens, 50, originally from Fordyce, has served as assistant superintendent at Monticello since 2014. Prior to that, he was principal at Monticello Middle School from 2009-2014 and assistant principal from 2005-2009. He was principal at Woodlawn High School from 2001-2005 and Mathematics teacher at Monticello High School from 1999-2001. Martens received his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with a Minor in Secondary Education from the University of Arkansas at Monticello in 1998 and received his Master of Arts in Secondary Education with a concentration in Mathematics in 1999—also from UAM. In 2015, he received his Educational Specialist-Superintendent Track at Arkansas State University.

