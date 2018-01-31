Pocahontas has shortage of school bus drivers

POCAHONTAS- With the recent student population growth in the Pocahontas School District, the district is facing some challenges regarding the number of bus drivers they have.

“Really what we’ve got, and it’s pretty much universal across the state as far as… all districts are seeing some challenges right now on finding drivers,” stated Pocahontas School District Superintendent Daryl Blaxton Monday afternoon. “What we have run into this year that’s a little bit new for us, we have added an afternoon route due to the increased enrollment so that’s required us to pick up one driver who, previous to that, could be utilized in a substitute role, and is now driving that afternoon route.”

