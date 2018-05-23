Pocahontas Class of 2018 top students

Pocahontas High School Commencement was held Friday, May 19, at Schoonover Stadium. The welcome was given by Katelyn Frances Bigger, Senior Class president. Presentation of the Class of 2018 was Lesa Grooms Principal; Presentation of diplomas was by Chuck Andrews, president of the Pocahontas School Board. Pictured are, from left, Pocahontas High School Salutatorian Madison Ellen Byrd, Co-Valedictorians Elizabeth Ann Erwin and Carolynn Bryan Palmer.

