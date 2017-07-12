Pocahontas City Council addresses mosquito spray issue

POCAHONTAS- The Pocahontas City Council met Tuesday night and heard from the public regarding the use of the chemical malathion in its mosquito spray. James Tinker, of Pocahontas, addressed the Council and read a statement prepared by his father-in-law, James Throgmorton.

Throgmorton noted in the statement that last summer he called the mayor to ask for a delay in the spraying time at their business (Camera Corner) because children were present. Tinker read, “We stayed open later in the day to get the best lighting for photographs and I had witnessed children being sprayed during an outdoor photo shoot and was concerned about their safety. Also on several occasions as I drove home from work, I saw pedestrians being sprayed.”

