Pocahontas Board implements future teacher program

POCAHONTAS- The School Board met Monday night, April 17, in which Pocahontas High School Principal Lesa Grooms gave reports regarding school programs and upcoming course changes.

Grooms spoke of a new Future Teacher Program, which will allow local students interested in a teaching career early exposure and experience going into college. Grooms stated that the state of Arkansas usually has around 5,000 teachers coming out of college every year to teach but now have less than 3,000. “So in conversation and just thinking about it, it’s kind of like… let’s just grow our own,” noted Grooms. “Let’s give some of our kids who are interested a taste of it now and help them along the way and see what it’s really like.” The program currently has 24 students signed up and is expected to grow.

