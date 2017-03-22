PJHS recognized at state level for performance results
Wed, 03/22/2017 - 2:46pm News Staff
By Brandon Smith
The Arkansas Office of Education and Research recognizes schools each year in regard to yearly performance and assessment results and Pocahontas Junior High School has now been recognized for four years in a row.
The Pocahontas School Board noted in Monday night’s monthly meeting that PJHS, while ranking 18 in the state overall, came in at fourth place in the northeast Arkansas region in math and literacy scores and fifth in science scores. The state is divided into five regions including northwest, northeast, central, southwest and southeast Arkansas.
