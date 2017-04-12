Parade to kick off Founders Day May 6

In an update regarding this year’s annual Randolph County Founder’s Day Parade, a clarified date of Saturday, May 6, has been set (as opposed to the May 10 date printed last week). The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. and all groups, clubs, communities, organizations, businesses, churches, schools and others are encouraged to have an entry in this year’s parade. Floats, trailers, walkers and bicycles are also welcome. Questions can be directed to Carol Carroll at 870-609-1912.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/