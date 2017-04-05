Ozark Gateway Tourist Council meets in Pocahontas

The Ozark Gateway Tourist Council held its annual banquet and meeting March 30 in Pocahontas.

The regional banquet was named in honor of the late Leo Rainey for his long time support and contributions to tourism and its development in the Gateway region.

Kelly Ferrell, Arkansas State Parks program services administrator, was the guest speaker at the event. The banquet was held in the upstairs courtroom of the Historic Old Randolph County Courthouse.

Ferrell spoke about her work with the State Parks and presented a slide show of the various parks, wildlife and culture of the natural state. She said one of the main goals of the State parks is to help people make memories and give visitors a positive experience after visiting the state.

