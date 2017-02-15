Overlook Park to get 22 new parking spaces

POCAHONTAS- The Pocahontas City Council met Tuesday night and approved a recommendation to construct a new parking lot at Overlook Park with a total budgeted amount of $20,000 that would add up to 22 new parking spaces. Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story stated that the new playground is now open and was a very huge hit this past weekend. He stated, however, that parking is an issue as there currently is not enough available parking areas.

