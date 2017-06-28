Officials conduct flood disaster briefing

POCAHONTAS—A special disaster briefing was held at the Pocahontas Community Center on June 22 in which officials from all agencies involved in aiding during last month’s flood disaster came together to take a reflective look back at how the event was handled and to discuss ideas on how they could better prepare for such events in the future. It seemed to be a majority consensus that there was very little that needed to be changed regarding their efforts but it was noted that there was a need for some additional radios to better their communications as well as to have an additional drop off location for the influx of supplies coming in. It was also stressed that the daily morning briefings held at the courthouse were extremely vital to the operation with all of the early sharing of information between the agencies. Randolph County Judge David Jansen stated,

“Everyone of you are here because you played such an important role in this disaster. Our number one priority in this disaster was no loss of lives and we’ve accomplished that. And it was because everyone of you played a major role in it. We’re here to ask what could we have done better?”

