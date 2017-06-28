NWS presents flood warning signs to county

POCAHONTAS—The National Weather Service visited with Randolph County Judge David Jansen at his office last Thursday morning to present the County with four new rising water warning signs that read “When Flooded Turn Around Don’t Drown” to be placed at key locations throughout the county. One will be installed on Country Club Road where the road connects the northern part of Highway 251 to Highway 90, which provides access to Five Rivers Medical Center from the north. The other will be installed on Pyburn Extended at a lower elevation portion which mainly includes traffic in and out of Pocahontas.

