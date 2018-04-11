nitiative program helps probationers/parolees find jobs, keep health insurance

POCAHONTAS- An initiative of the Arkansas Community Corrections Department in correlation with the Arkansas State Highway Department has allowed several individuals in Randolph County with felony convictions the opportunity to find jobs and maintain health insurance while also keeping the local highways clean.

Randolph County is one of the first counties in the state to actively incorporate the program. The initiative, originally enacted by former Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe, gives convicts, either on probation or parole, the chance to pick up trash as a temporary measure while searching for employment. Paul Carr, of the Arkansas Department of Transportation, noted his appreciation to the program last week and said that as of last

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/