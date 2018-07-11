New sports training facility opens

POCAHONTAS – Next Level Athletics is the name of a brand new local sports training facility located at 1806 Airport Road in east Pocahontas, which offers full-service baseball/softball pitching, hitting and fielding instruction as well as golf and speed and agility training to athletes in the area with a target age range of 8 to 18 years of age.

The building, which sits behind GNC Industries next to Durabilt Industries near the Pocahontas Sports Complex, is now open with summer hours of Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until they close.

