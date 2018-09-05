New jail now in full construction phase

POCAHONTAS— Work continues on the addition of a 40-bed male unit and 20-bed female unit at the Randolph County Jail as the project now enters full its construction phase. Randolph County Judge David Jansen said the project is expected to take about nine months total.

A new generator, at an accepted bid of $29,983.70 from PP Power, LLC, was installed in July as the old generator could not handle the expansion project. Workers completed the removal process of the old generator last Thursday afternoon as work was being done on footing and other groundwork. The new female section will be located on the west side of the current facility behind where a new sally port is being constructed while the new male area will be located on the east back end of the building.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/