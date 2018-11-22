New goal for bridge opening is by Christmas says ARDOT

As work nears completion on the new Black River Bridge on Highway 67, ARDOT says that due to weather-related delays, the original expected fall completion date has been extended to some time in December.

“Our goal was absolutely Thanksgiving but that’s just not going to work out,” stated ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee Monday afternoon. “Obviously, our next goal would be to get it open by Christmas, but then again, if we stay like this, we can’t lay asphalt in conditions that are below 40 degrees. If the days don’t provide something, there’s no way to get it [done].

