NEA group prepares for strategic planning interviews

WALNUT RIDGE – The NEA Regional Intermodal Facilities Authority Board of Directors met at the Lawrence County Community Meeting Room last Thursday, June 28, where they discussed their upcoming July 10-11 visit from Boyette Strategic Advisors of Little Rock in which will they’ll be conducting interviews with area representatives as part of their strategic planning process.

At their May 17th meeting, the Intermodal approved a motion to move forward with a proposal from Boyette for the development of an economic development strategic plan at a cost of just over $66,000 to help assess current economic conditions and implement strategies for future economic growth.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/