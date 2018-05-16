Motorists cautioned to drive safely thissummer

Pocahontas Chief of Police Cecil Tackett reminds motorists that with the arrival of summer there will be more pedestrian and bike traffic on city streets and drivers need to be cautious.

“With school being out next week, there will be more kids walking along the streets,” he said. “People need to slow down and take their time, especially when driving around the park areas and the pool area.”

Pedestrians and bike riders have an obligation to know the rules of the road too, Tackett said.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/