Maynard students view opioid documentary

Maynard - Maynard High School students gathered in the gym Monday morning for a screening of the new hard-hitting documentary “Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict.” In effort to combat the growing epidemic of prescription drug and heroin abuse, last year the FBI and DEA released the film aimed at educating students and young adults about the dangers of addiction. Maynard High School Principal Cindy Dauck stated that the state-wide event is an effort between the FBI,

Arkansas Department of Education, and State and Federal Law Enforcement to help raise awareness of the ever-growing opioid addiction epidemic. She said that prior to watching the film she had no idea it had become the epidemic it has with the overwhelming annual amount of money being spent on fighting the addiction.

