Maynard School Board to hire school resource officer

MAYNARD—During the Maynard School Board’s monthly meeting last Tuesday night, Jan. 22, in the administration building, the Board unanimously approved a motion to begin the hiring process of a school resource officer (SRO) for the district.

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell and Chief Deputy Tim McComas were on-hand to speak with the Board regarding the hiring process. Bell said there were already a few applicants interested in the position and he would be taking more applications to bring back before the Board if they approved to move forward. Maynard School District Superintendent Patricia Rawlings and other school administrators will be meeting with applicants possibly as soon as the first week of February to start the hiring process. The Board all seemed to agree they would like for the SRO to begin as soon as possible and noted the summer would give the SRO a chance to complete any additional training needed.

Bell said he had first spoken with the Board about the possibility of establishing an SRO before the November election and told them that if he got elected, he would come back and talk with them about the possibility. He explained to the Board that by ordinance, the Randolph County Quorum Court approves the number of deputies the sheriff has under him. Justices approved the SRO position at their January 10 meeting.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/