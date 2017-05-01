Mandatory evacuation in East Pocahontas by 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning

POCAHONTAS- As of 11:15 a.m. today, Pocahontas Police Chief Cecil Tackett stated that there is a mandatory evacuation in effect for the eastside of Pocahontas by 8:00 a.m. tomorrow morning.

It was also just announced that Black River Technical College will be closing at 3:00 p.m. today.

While the bridge is expected to possibly close sometime tomorrow, Tackett stated that there is no set time but that it will close off if and when the water gets too high to passespecially in the section in front of Walmart (Walmart may possibly close this afternoon sometime).

Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story stated that if the water level hits the 27 feet projected on Hwy ’67 at about Walmart, the bridge would then close. That level isn’t supposed to peak until Wednesday, but Story noted that they’ve been missing the projection so bad that they’re trying to get people to move sooner than later and heed the warning.

“So once that happens, the bridge will be closed because you can’t pass by Walmart, so there’s no need in going over there,” explained Story. He noted that that bridge is certainly not expected to go under and that businesses can make their own decisions as far as staying open.

