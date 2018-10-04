Long-time local radio voice retires

POCAHONTAS—Last Saturday morning, local radio listeners heard a very familiar voice sign off from the air waves one last time before heading into retirement.

Bill Endicott, who first signed on at KPOC back in 1973 as a sophomore in high school, says he’s looking forward to finally being able to do some things in life now such as traveling and spending more time with family and friends—a quality for which the full-time radio life just didn’t quite provide the opportunity.

