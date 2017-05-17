Local families begin rebuilding process following the flood

POCAHONTAS- Following the devastating flood disaster of 2011, the unbelievable happened just a few short years later when Randolph County was once again hit with an even greater disaster as the rising waters destroyed as many as 150 homes- most notably in the Robil Addition in East Pocahontas.

Denny and Rose Riney at 2006 Douglas Street in the Robil Addition caught the brunt of the flood once more two weeks ago as the waters rose two more inches than it did in 2011. Denny Riney, who owns his own floor cleaning business in Pocahontas, stated that they had 10 inches in their home this time and up to 24 inches in his shop out back which sits on lower ground. “Damage is damage, but I feel sorry for the people on the other end,” stated Riney. “Some of them had four or five feet in their homes. But we have good neighbors. Everybody pulls together and helps each other out.

